    April the giraffe's baby is finally here, and the internet is beyond thrilled

    Chloe Bryan

    If you want someone to get out of bed early on a Saturday, tell them a famous giraffe is giving birth.

    Yes, friends, open your windows wide and spread the news: after what seems like an eternity of waiting, April the giraffe's little calf is finally making its grand entrance into the world.

    And, understandably, thousands of people — normals and famouses alike — are reveling in this important moment in internet history.

    Of course, since this is the internet, people are also firing off those giraffe birth jokes they've been waiting to tweet.

    Happy internet Christmas, everyone.

