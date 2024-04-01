April Fools: See how Central Florida pulled pranks on residents

Have you heard that Universal Orlando will add a new portal at Epic Universe, and the City of Orlando will introduce the Swan Mobile?

How about the City of Lakeland unveiling Blinky’s Bonanza waterslide at Lake Mirror Promenade or the new swan terminal link at the Orlando International Airport?

Social media is flooded Monday with outlandish announcements. Here are a few of our favorite local April Fools’ Day pranks this year:

Universal Orlando

“Immerse yourself in the world of standstill traffic with unbelievable sights of the eye-sore and unpredictable merging lanes that makes you say “huh?” in the world of I4 — The Daily Commute.”

Downtown Orlando

The City Beautiful introduced the Swan Mobile. The Lake Eola Swan paddle boat will soon be ready to drive on land.

Orlando International Airport

MCO upgraded the Terminal Link to the Lake Eola swan paddle boats.

Terminal Link, meet our brand new Terminal Honk. 🦢 Loving this fly upgrade to our APMs - aren't they swan-derful?! 😍 pic.twitter.com/hwMuwyfDlW — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) April 1, 2024

SunRail

The transportation service has changed its logo.

University of Central Florida

UCF introduced a new mascot, Frondie.

City of Lakeland

“The City of Lakeland Unveils Blinky’s Bonanza: A Splashy Addition to Lake Mirror Promenade’s Centennial Celebration - A Fun Destination”

Driscoll’s Berry

Driscoll’s announced the newest flavor, Blue Bliss raspberries.

Jif Peanut Butter

Jif Peanut Butter, partnered with their creative agency BBH USA, has launched Jif Peanut Butter Butter!

Moe’s Southwest & Sonic

Queso Slush: Sip the Dip, featuring Moe’s Famous Queso!

Introducing the newest @sonicdrivein beverage, the Queso Slush: Sip the Dip, featuring Moe's Famous Queso! pic.twitter.com/bVVG84ntZC — Moe's Southwest Grill (@Moes_HQ) April 1, 2024

Krispy Kreme

You bring it, they will glaze it.





Oreo

The cookie and creme duo will start a new chapter separately.





