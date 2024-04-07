April Fabb: Norfolk Police issues fresh appeal for answers

Police officers have issued a fresh appeal for information to help solve the disappearance of a teenage girl 55 years ago.

April Fabb, 13, was last seen near her home in Metton, Norfolk, on 8 April 1969.

She had been cycling to her sister's house in a nearby village to deliver a birthday present to her brother-in-law.

Retired Det Ch Insp Andy Guy said the cold case still resonated with people and remained open.

"Sadly, both her parents have died without knowing what happened to April, along with others who may have had information," said Mr Guy, who manages the police's cold case review team for Norfolk and Suffolk.

"However, loyalties and circumstances change over the years and we would encourage anyone with information that could help provide answers to come forward."

April was described by a detective who worked on the case as "our Lord Lucan".

Her bicycle was found by Ordnance Survey workers lying in a field on the Metton to Roughton road an hour after she left home.

The discovery was made just 10 minutes after an employee at Harrison's Farm saw her cycling just a few hundred yards away in Cromer Road.

Despite 1,971 statements taken and 419 house-to-house questionnaires completed in the days that followed her disappearance, no-one has ever been charged.

