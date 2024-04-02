April events at the Delaware beaches: What to know

If the sun is setting later and your social calendar is filling up, it must be springtime at the Delaware beaches.

In the fastest-growing part of the state, festivals, fairs, expos, races and more are happening every weekend in April. With the frost starting to melt — and before the heat gets oppressive — it's a good time to get out and about.

Here’s your guide to April events at the Delaware beaches.

Spring Craft Fair

Saturday, April 6, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Lewes Senior Activity Center, 32083 Janice Road, Lewes

Over 32 local craft vendors. More info at lewesseniorcenter.org.

The Coastal Delaware Running Festival will take place April 13 and 14 in Rehoboth Beach.

Spring Home Expo

Saturday, April 6, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Sunday, April 7, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Cape Henlopen High School, 1250 Kings Highway, Lewes

Free expo featuring over 100 home-related exhibitors, including builders, finance and insurance firms, realtors and an array of home service and product businesses. More info at deexpos.com.

Rehoboth Beach Jewish Film Festival

Wednesday, April 10 through Sunday, April 14

Cinema Art Theatre, 17701 Dartmouth Drive, Lewes

Five-day festival featuring 11 Jewish-themed films. Tickets for each film are $12. More info at rehobothfilm.com.

Coastal Delaware Running Festival

Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14

Lewes, Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach

Featuring a casual 5K throughout the weekend and marathon, half-marathon and 9K races Sunday morning. More info at codelrun.com.

More: Dinosaurs are coming to Rehoboth Beach, in the form of a new mini golf course

Downtown Rehoboth Beach Chocolate Crawl

Saturday, April 13, 1 – 4 p.m.

Downtown Rehoboth Beach

Stroll Rehoboth, visit participating businesses, eat their chocolate creations and vote for your favorites. Tickets are $30. More info at harrykfoundation.org.

Lower Slower Delaware Festival

Sunday, April 14, 12 – 7 p.m.

Salted Vines Winery, 32512 Road 374, Frankford

Free festival featuring vendors, food trucks and live music, benefiting the Cancer Support Community of Delaware. More info at saltedvines.com.

United States Army reenactors cruise around Fort Miles in a WWII era Jeep in Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes.

Delaware Defense Day

Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Fort Miles, Cape Henlopen State Park, Lewes

World War II reenactors, military vehicles and artillery, hands-on demonstrations, museum tours, music and food. More info at fortmilesmuseum.org.

Trap Pond Nature Festival

Saturday, April 20, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Trap Pond State Park, 33587 Bald Cypress Lane, Laurel

Educational exhibits, vendors, food, music and more for park entry fee ($4 per in-state vehicle, $8 per out-of-state vehicle). More info at trappondpartners.com.

More: 'A glaring need:' Delaware Dynamix gymnastics studio opens outside Lewes

Spring Into Summer Small Business Expo

Sunday, April 21, 1 – 6 p.m.

Cape Henlopen High School, 1250 Kings Highway., Lewes

Free expo featuring home and personal service providers, contractors and small businesses. More info at laplazadelaware.org.

The Ocean to Bay Bike Tour will take place April 26 and 27, 2024.

Ocean to Bay Bike Tour

Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27

Bethany Beach and beyond

Bike tours of varying distances, from the 10-mile Coastal Cruise to century rides (100 miles), throughout “The Quiet Resorts." More info at oceantobaybiketour.com.

Bug & Bud Festival

Saturday, April 27, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Downtown Milford

Annual celebration of the Delaware State Bug and nature featuring vendors, food, music and more. More info at downtownmilford.org.

Revelation Craft Brewing Company will host Firkin Fest in Georgetown.

Firkin Fest

Saturday, April 27, 12 – 4 p.m.

Revelation Craft Brewing Company, 413 S. Bedford St., Georgetown

Festival featuring 14 Delaware beers. Tickets are $35 online or $40 day-of and include tastings. More info at revbeer.com.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on southern Delaware and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: What to know about April events at the Delaware beaches