April begins with lingering showers in across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! We begin the new month with lingering moisture from our weekend storm system.

Bottom Line?! The weekend storm is slowly working south through the Beehive State Monday, providing additional rain and snow showers.

The low-pressure system located in central Utah this morning will continue southeast throughout the day allowing for additional isolated rain and snow showers across the state. The main focus for showers will shift into southern Utah this afternoon where in northern Utah, northwest flow will usher in drier air.

Temperatures will remain cool with most areas roughly 10 degrees below average. Highs will climb into the low 50s along the Wasatch Front with low 60’s for St. George. Winds will be breezy statewide.

As we head into Tuesday, high pressure will begin to settle in over the region and aid in a nice warmup with plenty of sunshine to go around. Our daytime highs will quickly rebound to near seasonal temperatures on Tuesday with continued warming through Thursday. Temperatures are expected to peak near 70 degrees along the Wasatch Front on Thursday with highs in the upper 70’s for St. George. Clear skies will continue into Wednesday statewide with increasing cloud cover across northern Utah on Thursday.

Another potent spring storm system looks to be heading our way on Friday. Early forecasts show a robust drop in temperatures with highs 10-20 degrees below average by the weekend. This next storm won’t bring quite as much moisture as the current system exiting the state did, however, it has the potential to bring high winds.

