April Agriplex events kick off next week

Mar. 30—April means special events are in store at the North Alabama Agriplex, which is gearing up for its annual Spring Online Auction set to take place from April 11-14.

With a trove of locally supplied items and unique services and experiences on tap, the auction helps fund Agriplex projects while giving bidders a chance to grab one-of-a-kind treats found only in Cullman County. The nonprofit's Facebook page will host sneak peeks at items up for bid ahead of the event; visit the Agriplex's website at agriplex.org for additional information.

Also new this month, is the open registration period for this year's slate of Agriplex summer camp activities. Camps range in ages from preschool to high school, covering a range of schedules and interest including Garden Camp, Cullman Touring Farms for Kids, the Nature Day Camp, and Sewing Camp for both beginning and intermediate learners.

Contact the Agriplex at 256-297-1044 or visit online (agriplex.org/WPtest/summer-programs/), for more information about the 2024 summer camp lineup.

Here's a look at activities and events coming to the Agriplex in April:

Programs for Kids

April 4 at 12 p.m. — Heritage Homeschool (Secondary): Wild Work Series — Horticulturist. Come learn how to turn a passion for plants into a career. Course cost is $10 per student.

April 6 at 9 a.m. — Farm Kids Club: Sheep to Sweater. Watch a farmer shear a sheep and see how wool is turned into a piece of clothing. Course cost is $10 per child.

April 11 at 9 a.m. — Heritage Homeschool (Elementary) — Map Reading Masters. Navigate like a pro after learning the basics of orienteering, compass reading and cartography. Course cost is $10 per student.

April 12 at 8:30 a.m. (Earlybird class) at 10 a.m. — Little Farmers: Busy Bees. Learn about these important insect friends and taste some honey-based treats. Course cost for both sessions is $7 per child.

Programs for Adults

April 2 at 6 p.m. — Heritage Skills: Foraging with Darryl. Learn to identify wild edibles and their many beneficial uses with instructor Darryl Patton. Course cost is $20 per person.

April 3 at 12 p.m. — Lunch & Learn: Beekeeping and Honey. Join Agriplex beekeeper Bill Grimmett for a tour through the joys and the challenges of keeping bees and making honey ... and then stick around for a honey-inspired meal. Course cost is $10 per person.

April 11 at 6 p.m. — Military Veteran & Beginning Farmer: Irrigation and Cover Crops. Instructors Arnold Caylor and Eric Schavey will provide an introductory how-to on drip irrigation and cover crop benefits. There's no cost to attend this free class, though registration through the Agriplex's online portal is required.

April 25 at 6 p.m. — Living Landscapes: Irrigation For Your Homestead or Garden. Irrigation in the home garden saves time, money, and water — leaving you with a productive and lush garden. Tour the Agriplex irrigation system as a demonstration example to learn all about setup and maintenance. Course cost is $10 per person.

