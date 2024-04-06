The April 8 solar eclipse is almost here, New York. Here's your complete viewing guide

On April 8, Greater Rochester skies will plunge into daytime darkness for the first time in nearly a century as our region experiences a rare astronomical phenomenon: a total solar eclipse.

For just under four minutes Monday, the moon will block out the sun, making day appear like night. It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience ― at least in our backyard. The last time Rochester was in the path of totality for an eclipse was 1925. The next total solar eclipse visible from Rochester isn't until the year 2144.

Outsiders will be clamoring for a view, too. Monroe County is poised to welcome nearly 150,000 visitors chasing the eclipse. If you're here, you don't want to miss out.

Here's a complete look at our coverage:

In Rochester, the total solar eclipse will hit about 3:20 p.m. and last for just 3 minutes and 38 seconds (give or take a few depending on where you're standing.) But the show officially starts about an hour before, as the moon starts to inch across the sun.

USA TODAY compiled a database of the best times to view the eclipse based on your ZIP code. Check out this graphic for calculations for your town.

On a normal day, our eyes are trained to steer away from the sun and its blinding, painful rays. During an eclipse, the moon may block out some of those blazing sunrays ― but those that remain are enough to fry our eyeballs if we don't take precautions when looking up at the sky.

Sunglasses won't cut it, either. If you want to view the eclipse, this is the one tip you can not ignore.

We've all heard the joke by now: It's always cloudy in Rochester. And indeed, the last time Rochester was in the path of totality for an eclipse, clouds got in the way. Over the last 10 years, April 8 has brought everything from sunny, 78 degree days to light rain and snow with blustery temps.

With three days to go, the latest forecast threatens clouds. Yuck.

Whether you want to immerse yourself in nature, eat and drink your way through the eclipse, or hang out with scientists that can tell you all about the celestial phenomenon, we've got you covered on where to be April 8.

If you can't make it outside, here's how to watch on TV.

An updated map of the path of totality might leave some viewers in the Finger Lakes rethinking their planned location.

With tens of thousands of visitors expected in Monroe County, many of whom will try to hit the road as soon as the eclipse ends, public safety officials are preparing for clogged roadways with traffic patterns in disarray.

Their best advice? Get to your viewing spot early ― and prepare to stay late.

Extra tip: Here's what to do if you find yourself stuck on the road during the moment of totality.

Humans have studied the eclipse and, by now, know what to expect. But how will animals react when day turns to night in mere minutes? In years' past, researchers turned their eyes away from the sun to instead watch the birds and beasts of zoos.

RMSC planetarium director Jim Bader thought he knew what to expect when he and friends traveled to Grand Teton National Park for the 2017 total solar eclipse. What he couldn't have imagined was how humans would respond.

"You can't quantize that," he said. "Scientifically speaking, you can't be like, 'Oh, this is why they got excited.' It is quite magical. As a scientist saying that, that's a little bit like ― be careful when you say those words. But it's really spectacular."

Most people will only get to experience a total solar eclipse once in their lifetime ― at least in their hometown. Bill Hoysic is one of the lucky few that will get to experience two, at least in some way. He was born during the last total solar eclipse, nearly a century ago, in 1925.

Wearing a pair of solar eclipse glasses, Patrick Moriarty looks skyward from his yard in Rochester Friday, March 15, 2024.

Patrick Moriarty has been preparing for Rochester's 2024 total solar eclipse for decades. On Monday, he'll host over 100 former students and friends at his Brighton home for the experience of a lifetime.

Here's what other Rochesterians have planned for the big day.

Even scientists can get overexcited by a solar eclipse. In 1878, this famous Rochester astronomer claimed he had identified a small planet called Vulcan in between the sun and Mercury during a solar eclipse.

Despite initial criticism, it took 37 years before an even greater scientist, Albert Einstein, would prove the Rochester man wrong.

