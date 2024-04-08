April 8 forecast: Partially cloudy but strong views of solar eclipse in New Mexico

The National weather forecast called for partially cloudy skies in much of New Mexico, with the best views to be found in the southeast.

Here's more details about today's skies in New Mexico.

Will the eclipse be visible through the clouds?

Weather forecast: Cloudy skies expected in much of the state

Mostly cloudy conditions and blowing dust was forecast in Las Cruces in southwest New Mexico and in south-central New Mexico according to the El Paso Office of the National Weather Service. The Weather Service predicted skies would be mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then clear gradually. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service's Midland-Odessa Office predicted southeast New Mexico would see a low risk of severe thunderstorms in the Permian Basin region this afternoon and tonight. Storms could produce large hail and damaging winds. "Critical" fire weather was expected in southeast New Mexico due to high winds, read the Weather Service's Hazardous Weather Outlook published Monday.

651am Quite a bit of high clouds moving over the area now, but these will continue to stream northeast. Still some cirrus around at eclipse time, but should be less than now. #txwx #nmwx pic.twitter.com/VQFutA3oG3 — NWS El Paso (@NWSElPaso) April 8, 2024

The Weather Service's Albuquerque Office also showed mostly cloudy skies Monday in northern New Mexico as Farmington was predicted to see such conditions and winds up to 10 miles per hour.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Partially cloudy but strong views of solar eclipse in New Mexico