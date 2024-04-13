April 13, 2024, Top Headlines for New Orleans
April 13, 2024, Top Headlines for New Orleans
April 13, 2024, Top Headlines for New Orleans
Chase Young finished last season with the 49ers pretty well.
These are today's mortgage rates. Although 30-year fixed rates are nearing 7%, you could get a lower rate temporarily with an ARM. Lock in your rate today.
For the 2024 Masters Tournament, IBM and Masters introduced an app for the Apple Vision Pro for fans of the sport who can’t make the trip to Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia.
There's too much natural gas supply in West Texas. That's sending prices at a key hub into negative territory.
Sony's WF-1000XM5 earbuds are 23 percent off their normal price of $300, bringing them down to just $230. It's the best price yet for the premium earbud, which offer noise cancellation, adaptive sound and many more features.
This week's health news can help you live your best life, whether that's getting a massage or getting in touch with your spiritual side,
Keep up with all of the third round action at the Masters here with Yahoo Sports.
International basketball prospect Alex Sarr declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Playing this season for Perth in Australia's National Basketball League, Sarr is projected as a No. 1 overall selection.
Nike shared a sneak peek of its track and field uniforms for the 2024 Paris Olympics and women athletes were less than impressed by one of the designs.
It's hard to find a good starting linebacker these days, which may make these guys all the more worthy of a dice roll come the NFL Draft.
Netflix film "Damsel" starring Millie Bobby Brown has held the streamer's top spot for multiple weeks.
Once again, Bryson DeChambeau is taking an unconventional route to the top of a leaderboard.
Here's one voter's awards ballot with All-NBA, All-Defensive and All-Rookie selections.
These are today's mortgage rates. Rates probably won't plummet this home-buying season. Lock in your rate now if you're otherwise financially ready.
This lightweight beast is destined to be the sleeper hit of your power tool stash.
There's a couple Day 1 prospects in the estimation of Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and decent depth beyond that.
One reviewer declared that it's Florida summer-approved, so you know it's light and breathable!
A slew of new electric cars are coming in 2024 and 2025. Here are 20 that have us looking forward to their imminent release.
More than 4,600 Amazon reviewers agree that this face cream is the secret to youthful, protected skin.
Tesla recently announced new seats for the Model S Plaid, which should make it less jarring to drive at its limits.