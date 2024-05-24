Approval recommended for city of Jamestown staff to review recycling contract

May 24—JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Public Works Committee in a 4-0 vote recommended approval to have the city attorney, public works director and city administrator visit with the owner of North Dakota Recycling and Sanitation about the contract between the city of Jamestown and his business.

City Councilman David Schloegel was not present at the meeting on Thursday, May 23.

The city attorney, public works director and city administrator will visit with Ralph Friebel, owner of North Dakota Recycling & Sanitation, and could make changes to the contract if needed. The city staff will report back to the committee.

In April, Friebel told the Public Works Committee that he wants to discontinue the collection of glass, clothing and shoes. He said there was nowhere to take the clothing and shoes and it's getting too expensive to ship the recycled glass because of the weight.

City Attorney Leo Ryan said the collection of glass accounts for 4% to 6% of the total recyclable items collected by North Dakota Recycling & Sanitation.

Mayor Dwaine Heinrich said it doesn't make sense for North Dakota Recycling & Sanitation to collect items that will end up in a landfill somewhere else. He said the contract should be reviewed.

City Administrator Sarah Hellekson said the city staff needs to talk to Friebel about his business' operating cost and how not collecting glass, clothing and shoes affects the city's cost for recylcing collection.

Councilman Dan Buchanan said Friebel shouldn't be allowed to choose what gets collected because there is a contract between the city and his business.

The Public Works Committee unanimously recommended approval to study the city's street-closure policy.

Tyler Michel, public works director, said a section for community-spirited events was proposed to be added to the policy. He said the policy would allow the Jamestown City Council to make decisions to allow a street closure for a community-spirited event.

He said the big street closures include Rods & Hogs & Things that go VROOM!, the Downtown Arts Market, Runnin O' the Green and the Community Block Party.

Michel said the community-spirited events are events that adults and children can attend and are not inclusive to only one group of people.

A fee of $300 was added to the street-closing application for community-spirited events. Michel said the $300 fee is less than half of what it costs for labor and equipment to set up the street closure.

Councilman David Steele said the cost including labor, equipment and overtime for the street closures haven't been considered. He said the committee needs to think about whether it's a good idea to add a section for community-spirited events.

Heinrich said the City Council would get bad publicity for charging a $300 fee. He said The Arts Center does not have $300 per week to hold the Downtown Arts Market once a week in the summer months.

He asked if any city funds for sales tax collection related to restaurant and hospitality tax could be used to pay for the expenses for the street closures.

Councilman Brian Kamlitz said Jamestown Tourism has records of what events bring in for lodging and food.

Michel said an organization could request to waive the $300 fee.

Four events — Rods & Hogs & Things that go VROOM!, the Downtown Arts Market, Runnin O' the Green and the Community Block Party — have had fees waived for street closures.