The Apprentice hit by double firing as vegan cheese leaves a bad taste

What did you miss?

Lord Sugar whittled down The Apprentice cast with a double firing tonight after a vegan cheese task left a bad taste in his mouth over two candidates.

Foluso Falade and Steve Darken were both fired over a curry-flavoured vegan cheese, with project manager Rachel Woolford the only member of their team to make it through to next week's interview round.

The trio had been keen on going for a distinctive, exotic product, but Lord Sugar felt the curry flavour was the reason that the cheese had failed the challenge.

What, how, and why?

The Apprentice is getting towards the business end of the competition, with just the interviews and the final left after this week, so Lord Sugar was keen to cut down on the candidates left in the process.

Foluso Falade was fired for her branding and marketing. (BBC)

Along with project manager Rachel Woolford, they took on a task to create a new vegan cheese product and chose to go for a curry-flavoured product that they called Big Softie, which proved unpopular for its taste and its packaging.

They lost out to Phil Turner's team who created Scrumptious Spreads and went for a truffle-flavoured cheese spread, although it was hit with complaints that it didn't taste of much.

Woolford was the only one in the losing team to survive the boardroom as Lord Sugar said: "Foluso you have been quoted throughout the course of this process 'look I’m good at branding and I can show what to do'. Well you’ve shown me what you did and it’s not very good…the logo is a joke, the video is a joke and with all due respect you failed. I don’t want to waste any more time over this, the branding and the video was terrible, and so it is with regret Foluso, you’re fired."

Steve Darken was also given his marching orders. (BBC)

But she was not the only one in the firing line as he also told Darken: "Steve you were responsible for the curry flavoured product and that is the fundamental reason why this task failed. But at the end of the day, I’m homing in on can I be in business with you, can I be in business with her (Woolford) and I’m struggling here.

"However, Steve, I don’t believe that we’re meant for each other. It’s been nice to have been associated with you over the past 10 weeks but Steve it is with regret, you’re fired."

Falade said in the taxi: "Gutted to not make it to the final, it was literally arms reach away, but Lord Sugar didn’t want me on board and that’s perfectly fine. I’ll bank on myself, and I’ll prove him wrong."

Darken said of his firing: "Honestly surprised that Lord Sugar fired me. I don’t think it was the right decision, he’s probably the first person ever to say no to this thing."

What else happened on The Apprentice?

Tre Lowe created a cheesy rap. (BBC)

Although the Scrumptious Spreads team won the task, they still had their fair share of cringeworthy moments thanks to a cheesy social media video.

Tre Lowe convinced Flo Edwards to have a go at performing a rap about their cheese spread, which she looked very uncomfortable about.

As the rest of the team questioned what they were thinking, Lowe told them: "It rhymes, so if kids learn the words they can rap it themselves."

One viewer commented: "Tre be for real why would a kid want to rap a cheese ad for fun," while someone else added: "No kid wants to rap about vegan cheese Tre."

The Apprentice airs on BBC One at 9pm on Thursdays.

