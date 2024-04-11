The Apprentice 2024 reveals semi-finalists ahead of live finale

The Apprentice spoilers follow.



The Apprentice has revealed its two finalists as Tre Lowe, Flo Edwards and Paul Midha became the latest contestants to exit the boardroom.

This week's (April 11) episode saw the return of the dreaded interviews and the final five had their business plans scrutinised by Lord Sugar's trusted advisors.

"Yeah, we're gonna get grilled, and rightly so, at the end of the day. There's £250,000 at stake," said Tre, on the way to the interviews.

Mike Suter, Linda Plant, Claudine Collins and fan favourite Claude Littner returned to interrogate the contestants, picking apart their business plans and CVs, and delivering harsh truths.

As always, Mike snapped up domain names to highlight the contestants' oversights. Meanwhile, Linda told Paul she didn't like his scrubs idea.

The final five (Rachel Woolford, Tre Lowe, Paul Midha, Flo Edwards and Phil Turner) were truly put through the ringer, being reduced to tears towards the end.

Back in the boardroom, Lord Sugar consulted with his advisors. Flo was praised for being "bright" but her overzealous business plan was criticised. It was advised that Paul pitch another business, closer to his field of expertise – which he took into consideration before reentering the boardroom.

Rachel's passion didn't negate her risky numbers, while Tre's projected figures were equally unrealistic. Finally, Phil, who holds the worst boardroom record this series, was advised to adjust his pie prices.

After a thorough boardroom discussion, Tre was fired by Lord Sugar, being told "Your business is not up my alley", but was asked to keep in touch. Flo was next to be fired, also being asked to keep in touch.

In an unconventional twist, Rachel and Phil were told they would be finalists. Paul admitted he wouldn't be able to agree to the terms of the deal, as Lord Sugar wanted 50% partnership in his existing and proposed businesses. He became the final contestant to be fired and was also told to stay in touch.

In the taxi ride home, Paul said: "it's incredible to come third. I've learned so much from Lord Sugar, Karren and Tim, and it's been such a pleasure to be on the other side of the table from them."

"It's the pies versus the gym," joked Rachel on her ride home with Phil.

