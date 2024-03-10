Appreciated: San Angelo firefighters act to save town of Canadian from fire

San Angelo Firefighters are still assisting in the Panhandle with the largest grass fire in Texas history.

Patrick Brody, San Angelo fire chief, briefed the City Council at its meeting Tuesday.

"We sent one single resource and a strike team leader to the Panhandle on Sunday to pre-deploy," Brody said.

San Angelo firefighters protect Canadian

"That area had high markers of a potential brush fire breaking out," he said. "Our personnel was initially staged in the city called Childress which is about 200 miles from the fire. When the fire broke out on Monday, they were immediately dispatched to that area to a town called Canadian. They began to protect and defend."

Since then, they sent out an additional brush truck with four personnel and two additional engine bosses.

"Each individual resource has an engine boss, a driver, then also a firefighter on it," Brody said. "The engine boss is in charge of that single resource. The strike team leader is in charge of five of those resources."

Strong San Angelo presence

Brody said the local Texas Forest Service office in San Angelo also deployed with the firefighters.

"We have a strong presence of San Angelo, whether that be San Angelo fire, Texas Forest Service representatives . . . . Altogether, San Angelo has ten personnel up there. We have two individual resources, a strike team leader and several engine bosses that are there," he said.

Brody said he spoke with the strike team leader Tuesday morning, and the fire was at 55% containment.

"That is a huge stride, so we are coming over the hill a little bit but still a lot of work to be done," he said.

San Angelo firefighters putting in long hours

He said the normal working shift is 12 hours. These firefighters have been pushing 18-hour shifts.

"They're putting in these hours consecutively with no sleep out on the line," he said. "I see pictures coming home from those guys . . ., and you can just see it all over the face. They're exhausted, but they're doing God's work up there, and I'm very proud of them."

Brody said the total acres burned at this point is just over 1.076 million. This is the largest grass fire in the state's history and second largest in the United States.

Appreciation: San Angelo firefighters 'hold the lines' for Canadian

Brody received an email of appreciation from the Texas Municipal Police Association on behalf of citizens of Canadian for the San Angelo firefighters who are assisting.

"I was advised if the San Angelo Fire Department had not arrived when they did, there was a strong belief that the community would be an entire loss," the email read.

"They advised their volunteers did not have the resources or manpower to continue protecting the town when the wind shifted and began moving fire on them from two directions, but said that the San Angelo Fire Department arrived with little time to spare and began to hold the lines to keep the town from being a much larger loss. The citizens I spoke with were extremely appreciative of San Angelo's response and efforts to stop the fire from causing any worse loss to the community," the email read.

"My heart is full of pride with these people," Brody said after reading the email. "They're representing our city, and they're defending a community that they're not part of."

The council suggested something to recognize the teams when they return home. Stay updated on the city's Facebook page.

