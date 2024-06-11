Appointed government officials sworn into office for City of St. George

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The City of St. George now has their own interim government with an appointed mayor, chief of police, and board of alderman. St. George is now the fifth largest city in Louisiana with over 86,000 residents.

The decision to incorporate St. George into a city first began in October of 2019. Interim mayor Dustin Yates said they are ready for the new beginnings with the community.

“I look forward to new beginnings as we embark on this journey together,” said Yates.

John Brocato is the father-in-law of the new chief of police. He’s originally from Central and said the beginning of building the city has the same comparison.

“I lived in Central and Central, you know, came about just like St. George,” said Brocato.

He said although the battle to incorporate the city was a long one, he felt it was worth it.

“It was a struggle in the beginning. But in the end, it’s a great place to live,” he said.

Richie Edmonds Council At-Large, Steve Monachello of District 1, and Max Himmel of District 3 will be speaking at The Republican Luncheon tomorrow at noon at Café Américain in Baton Rouge to discuss plans that they have for the new city. Lunch is $25 payable to the restaurant. Reservations are not required.

