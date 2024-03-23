Apply now for special spring hunting, fishing opportunities in Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s officially time for hunters and anglers to apply for the spring season in Ohio.

Those who love to hunt and fish can apply for spring 2024 controlled access opportunities now through March 31. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, applicants for these special turkey hunts and trout fishing opportunities will be selected through a random, computer-based lottery system.

Best places to take kids fishing in NE Ohio

Hunters and anglers can apply online with a fee of $3. Once approved, those applicants will be selected at random, according to the ODNR.

According to the release, all applicants are required to have permits and licenses before submitting their information.

1 in 1 million chance: Coupon leads to scratch-off fortune for gas station customer

All anglers aged 16 and older are required to have a valid Ohio fishing license. All hunters are required to have a valid Ohio hunting license and wild turkey permit prior to applying.

Click here to apply now.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.