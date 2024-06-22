Apply for free during Minnesota State Week

Jun. 21—The 26 colleges and seven universities of Minnesota State are celebrating Minnesota State Week, set for June 24 to 28, by waiving application fees and offering special campus visit events.

"Minnesota State Week is one of several opportunities students can take advantage of to save on their college or university experience," said Scott Olson, Chancellor of Minnesota State. "With exciting new opportunities for students to save, there has never been a better time for students to take their first steps towards a brighter future."

In addition to free application for admission, other opportunities for students to save include the North Star Promise Scholarship program that offers qualified students free tuition and required fees for all Minnesota students with a family adjusted gross income under $80,000.

In addition, hundreds of $2,500 Workforce Development Scholarships are available to eligible students enrolled in any of several high demand programs including healthcare services, information technology, education, and advanced manufacturing.

Students can also take advantage of undergraduate tuition rates that are the lowest in the state and are frozen at 2022 — 2023 rates for the 2024 — 2025 academic year.

More information about Minnesota State Week and links to each of the colleges and universities of Minnesota State is available at the Minnesota State Week website.