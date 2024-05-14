Apply for CivicSpark program to help affordable housing in NE Florida

Northeast Florida Regional Council (NEFRC) has announced it will serve as a CivicSparks host for the upcoming service year.

The CivicSparks program looks to help fill the need for affordable, resilient housing in Northeast Florida. The mission is to provide housing solutions for the future.

“Some objectives of the fellowship include researching existing examples where this has been accomplished, conducting a cost-benefit analysis, selecting potential pilot projects for implementation, gathering stakeholder input, and contributing to the Regional Resiliency Action Plan, Phase 2,” the NEFRC said on it’s Facebook page about the program.

Click here to learn more about fellowship information and benefits.

If you would like to apply to be a fellow for the program and support the work of the NEFRC, you can click here to apply.

