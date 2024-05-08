Can you apply for California unemployment benefits if you were fired from your job?

When it comes to applying for unemployment benefits in California, applicants must meet specific requirements for eligibility.

What if you’re fired from a job? Are you eligible for benefits?

Here’s what the California Employment Development Department requires:

What are the basic requirements to receive unemployment benefits in California?

According to the department’s website, you must meet the following requirements when applying and certifying for unemployment benefits:

Have earned enough wages during the base period.

Be considered completely or partially unemployed, which includes not performing any work for wages, reduced wages and hours, or working full-time for five days as a juror or witness in court.

Be unemployed through circumstances beyond your control, such natural disasters or layoffs.

Be physically able to work if given the opportunity.

Be available to employment opportunities.

Be prepared to accept employment as soon as possible.

Depending on how much you earned within the base period of your claim, the weekly benefit amount ranges from $40 to $450.

Can I apply for unemployment benefits if I was fired?

If you are fired from your job, the unemployment department will conduct an interview to discuss your claim eligibility and circumstances through a phone call, email or paper questionnaire.

“If you do not receive a call at your scheduled appointment time, we may have canceled your appointment because we confirmed your eligibility or resolved the issue before your interview,” the department website says.

Here are some sample questions provided by the department in an email to The Sacramento Bee:

“Does your employer have a policy about the reason you were fired?”

“Did you violate your employer’s policy?”

“How were you notified about your employer’s policy?”

“Did your employer warn you for similar incidents in the past?”

If your employer can prove there was misconduct, such as unsatisfactory work or unreliability, then your claim can be denied.

Misconduct does not include making a mistake or lack of attention.

You can be eligible for benefits if your employer cannot prove any misconduct on your part.

However, “either party can disagree with the decision and file an appeal,” according to the department.

