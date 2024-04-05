Applications open for Leon County’s Summer Youth Training Program. Learn more

2023 Summer Youth participant Sidney Peters (left) poses with two other Summer Youth participants after working on social media content for Leon County.

Imagine getting paid for professional development, before you earn your high school diploma or college degree. For 27 young people looking further into their life paths, the opportunity is here – and it’s here now.

The Leon County Government has opened applications for its five-week Summer Youth Training Program, which is available for Leon County residents ages 14-24. The deadline for applying is 5 p.m. on Friday, April 19.

This year’s program will extend from Monday, June 10 to Friday, July 12 for students to have the chance to work under one of the county’s departments. This experience pays $12 an hour for a 20-hour work week.

Sydney Peters, a third-year political science student at Florida State University, can attest to the program’s value. The St. Petersburg native worked last summer in the Community and Media Relations Department.

She was on the lookout for summer jobs in local government after her first school year in Tallahassee when she stumbled upon an advertisement posted on FSU’s job board.

Sidney Peters, 2023 Summer Youth participant, takes a photo of the County’s J.R. Alford Greenway Mountain Bike Progressive Skills Course.

Originally, Peters inquired about internship opportunities, but she was also encouraged to apply for the Summer Youth Program. The ambitious 19-year-old was accepted into both programs.

Since Peters began her internship about a month before the Summer Youth Program’s official start date, she was already a pro during the first week of program training led by CareerSource Capital Region, a non-profit development organization for career seeking people servicing Gadsden, Leon and Wakulla counties.

“I think it’s a great introduction to the workplace, especially for high school students entering the professional space for the first time,” Peters told the Tallahassee Democrat. “They go over structuring your resume, and all the basics like being to work on time, how to dress in an office setting, or if you’re working for something like the EMT department, having your uniform set up. It was a lot of training about good habits in the workplace.”

During her time in last year’s program, Peters was given the chance to focus on her personal strengths and career goals. Peters was most interested in social media management, and she said she was allowed the creative freedom to display her talents with the necessary guidance to ensure quality content.

Now, Peters works as a voter services assistant for the Supervisor of Elections office, a position she started in August, a month after her summer program ended. She credits the Summer Youth Training Program with being a stepping stone to the position she currently holds.

A Summer Youth participant reshelves books at the LeRoy Collins Leon County Main Library.

Leon County Public Information and Communications Manager Kiana Gilley said the program provides participants with the resources and guidance to expand on their skills and further develop their interests and career goals.

“I would say this probably isn’t your normal summer job,” Gilley said.

“It’s more so making sure kids are placed within a career that they are interested in or maybe have thought about a little, but they don’t really know if they want to go through with," she added. "This gives them the opportunity to be placed within a county department to see if that’s something they are interested in and want to continue doing.”

For more information

To learn more about Leon County’s Summer Youth Program, visit https://cms.leoncountyfl.gov/Government/Departments/Administration/Volunteer-Services/Summer-Youth-Training-Program.

