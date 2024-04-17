Applications open for Iowa education savings accounts

Applications can now be submitted for Students First Education Savings Accounts in Iowa for the next school year.

Students who went to an accredited non-public school without an account will now be eligible if their household income is at or below 400% of the 2024 federal poverty level. The residency and income eligibility will automatically be verified during the process using a parent or guardian’s most recent state income tax return. Other documents will be needed to verify eligibility if a tax return wasn’t filed in Iowa.

Parents and guardians can go to the Iowa Department of Education’s website to apply through June. For more information, click here. To apply, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.