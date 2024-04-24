Applications open for New Hampshire’s largest student journalism award

The Brodsky Prize was established seven years ago by the late Jeffrey Brodsky and his father, Howard, to encourage innovation by student journalists. The $5,000 prize is open to all high school students attending public, charter, or parochial schools in New Hampshire.

Judging criteria include a student's journalistic initiative and enterprise, as well as what Jeffrey Brodsky called "a contrarian nature and out-of-the-box thinking."

The deadline for applications has been extended to Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at midnight.

Jeffrey Brodsky said of student journalism, “Working on the school newspaper was the most formative and meaningful high school experience for me — more than any classroom. It's more important than ever for young journalists to push boundaries and to challenge authority, and they can start by using the power of their school paper just like the press in the professional world."

The Nackey Scripps Loeb School of Communications, helps oversee the award program and provides one of the judges, Executive Director Laura Simoes. Longtime judges are Howard Brodsky, Jeffrey's father, and Co-founder & Chairman of CCA Global Partners; Misbah Tahir, former Little Green co-editor, now a biotechnology finance executive; former NH Union Leader and Sunday News president and publisher Joseph McQuaid, and Leah Todd Lin, VP of Audience Strategy for NH Public Radio.

More information on The Brodsky Prize, including past winners and application, is available at thebrodskyprize.org.

