Applications open for farm to school grants

Mar. 8—Applications for the Washington State Department's Farm to School purchasing grants is now open for the second half of the 2023-2025 biennium.

The grants will be used to increase the purchase, use and promotion of foods that are grown, raised, caught or foraged in Washington in child nutrition programs, including schools, childcare and early learning services.

The grant is available to organizations that operate a U.S. Department of Agriculture child nutrition program, as well as tribal schools and tribal early learning centers.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. PST on April 15.

Grant amounts range from $1,000 to $100,000 and are based on student and community needs. Funds can be used for food as well as equipment, materials and supplies, staff time, transportation and travel costs associated with farm to school training.

Anyone wishing more information on the grant guidelines and to apply may visit the Farm to School Purchasing Grant webpage or email farmtoschool@agr.wa.gov.