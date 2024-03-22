Applications open for Artists Engage Community Grant

Mar. 21—BEMIDJI — Applications for Region 2 Arts Councils' new Artists Engage Community Grant are due by Monday, April 15.

Artists Engage Community grants support the creation, production and presentation of high-quality arts activities that help instill the arts into the community and public life in the region.

Arts activities proposed for funding must be artist-led, accessible by the public and connect with community members through the arts.

"Eligible grant proposals must connect and engage with audiences, participants, students, and/or communities to provide new and/or expanded arts programming to residents of our region's counties and/or remove barriers that audiences may have to access arts activities," a release said.

The maximum award is $6,000.

Eligible applicants must reside in Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods or Mahnomen Counties.

To apply, visit

r2arts.org.

For more information, call

(218) 751-5447

or

(800) 275-5447;

text

(218) 407-2507;

or email

staff@r2arts.org.

Region 2 Arts Council Artists Engage Community Grants are made possible by the voters of Minnesota thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.