Applications open for Artists Engage Community Grant
Mar. 21—BEMIDJI — Applications for Region 2 Arts Councils' new Artists Engage Community Grant are due by Monday, April 15.
Artists Engage Community grants support the creation, production and presentation of high-quality arts activities that help instill the arts into the community and public life in the region.
Arts activities proposed for funding must be artist-led, accessible by the public and connect with community members through the arts.
"Eligible grant proposals must connect and engage with audiences, participants, students, and/or communities to provide new and/or expanded arts programming to residents of our region's counties and/or remove barriers that audiences may have to access arts activities," a release said.
The maximum award is $6,000.
Eligible applicants must reside in Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods or Mahnomen Counties.
To apply, visit
For more information, call
(218) 751-5447
or
(800) 275-5447;
text
(218) 407-2507;
or email
Region 2 Arts Council Artists Engage Community Grants are made possible by the voters of Minnesota thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.