Applications open for $51 million in addiction prevention and recovery grants in Ohio

The OneOhio Recovery Foundation will award grants from three major drug distributors that settled with the state in 2021.

Applications are now open for $51 million in addiction prevention and recovery grants in Ohio.

The OneOhio Recovery Foundation will award the grants. The foundation is a nonprofit organization formed to distribute opioid settlement money from three major drug distributors that settled with the state in 2021. The deal involved $808 million for Ohio counties and cities, 55% of which will be distributed by the OneOhio Recovery Foundation.

“Our goal is to make this process fully accessible and transparent in order to encourage the widest possible participation from every corner of Ohio, while also ensuring the necessary steps are taken across our OneOhio Regions to avoid conflicts of interest in the review process," Don Mason, the chair of the foundation's board, said in a release on Thursday.

Applications opened on April 2 and are due on May 3. Parties can apply through the organization's online grant portal. The foundation will have a webinar on Friday to explain the application process and answer questions.

The OneOhio Recovery Foundation board will have its annual meeting at 10:30 on May 8 in the Ohio Chamber of Commerce offices.

Erin Glynn is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: OneOhio Recovery Foundation will award $51 million in grants