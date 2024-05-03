Applications are open for the 2024 Detroit Free Press summer apprentice program

Applications for the Detroit Detroit Free Press Summer Apprentice Program are open. The program offers metro Detroit high school students with a passion for journalism and storytelling an opportunity to receive training in journalism and work with journalists at the Free Press. The apprentice program is for students who have completed their sophomore, junior or senior year in high school and are interested in a journalism career.

The 2024 program runs from July 1 through July 26, 20 hours each week, and will take place in the Detroit Free Press newsroom. Students will be paid $10.25 an hour for their time. In addition to training, apprentices will report on news events and have a chance to pitch their own ideas. Selected students must commit to the program's dates and should not plan to request time off for other activities. The application is below. All applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. May 19.

Questions? Contact Free Press Summer Apprentice Director Melanie Scott Dorsey at mscottdorsey@freepress.com and Free Press Senior Editor Jewel Gopwani Myers at jgopwani@freepress.com.

The Free Press thanks The Michigan Daily's Lipinski Journalism Fund for supporting the Summer Apprentice Program. If you would like to support youth journalism and the next generation of journalists, please contact Gopwani Myers at jgopwani@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Applications are open to be a 2024 Free Press summer apprentice