Applications now being accepted for Clean Ohio Greenspace Conservation Fund

WAVERLY – The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC), a regional planning commission and local development district, along with the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC), and the Natural Resources Assistance Council (NRAC) are now accepting applications to the Clean Ohio Green Space Conservation Program for FY 2025.

The Clean Ohio Green Space Conservation Program is dedicated to the acquisition and improvement of natural green space areas, riparian corridors, and waterways within Appalachian Ohio. We aspire to preserve the natural beauty of our region and to render these areas accessible to the public. The fund can also help to restore the beauty of our region through its willingness to treat areas affected by invasive species.

Approximately $4.9 million dollars in funding for Round 19 will be awarded. Applications for Clean Ohio Round 19 of FY 2025 are due by 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30.

The Tremper Mound Historical Site in Scioto County is one of the projects that received the Clean Ohio funding.

NRAC is responsible for administering the Clean Ohio Program in the following southern Ohio District 15 counties of Fayette, Highland, Brown, Adams, Ross, Pike, Scioto, Vinton, Jackson, Lawrence, and Gallia. This program provides grants for open space preservation, watershed conservation, and recreational trails.

"This round of $4.9 million in funding provides our region with the opportunity to protect and preserve our natural resources, while also expanding public access. We encourage local governments, park districts and non-profit groups to submit an application from across the District 15 counties we serve, and we hope to see new interest as we continue to get the word out on this funding program," said Eli Cole, OVRDC program liaison in a news release.

The NRAC Clean Ohio Handbook, current methodology, prescreening checklist and application for District 15 and the OPWC Application for financial assistance are all available at https://www.ovrdc.org/clean-ohio-program.

