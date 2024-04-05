Applications for ethics commission accepted through April 15

Apr. 5—Applications to fill a vacancy on the Hawaii State Ethics Commission can be submitted until April 15.

The Ethics Commission, composed of five volunteer members, addresses ethical issues involving legislators, registered lobbyists and state employees except judges. The commission looks into complaints, provides advice and enforces previous commission decisions.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, Hawaii state residents and cannot hold any other public office. The state Constitution prohibits commission members from "taking an active part in political management or political campaigns, " according to a news release.

The Judicial Council nominates two individuals for each vacancy. The governor then selects one of the two nominees for appointment.

Applications can be found online or by calling the Judicial Council support staff at 808-539-4702.

Those interested can submit an application, resume and three letters of recommendation postmarked by April 15 to : Judicial Council, Hawaii Supreme Court, 417 S. King St., second floor, Honolulu Hawaii 96813.