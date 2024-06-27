Applications for Civics Education Initiative awards open July 1

SALEM — The Oregon State Capitol Foundation is accepting applications from Monday to Sept. 30 for its 2024 Civics Education Initiative awards, which gives funding to nonprofit organizations that support existing or proposed new civics education programs throughout Oregon.

Eligible programs include those that provide experiences for Oregonians to learn about the fundamentals of government; inspire civic engagement and public service; support travel costs for groups to visit the state Capitol in Salem; share the history of the Capitol and local and state governments; and support research or advanced study of significant public policy topics.

For information and application forms, go to oregoncapitolfoundation.org, or call 503-363-1859.