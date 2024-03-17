Applications available for Dogwood Trails Festival Parade

Mar. 16—The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce is taking parade applications for next Saturday's Dogwood Trails Festival. This year's festival and parade theme is "Through the Era's 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s — Movie Scenes & Music Videos'.

"This year's parade theme is super fun, giving participants a broad spectrum to run with creatively," said Chamber Director Angela Howell-Fields. "I can't wait to see the floats people come up with."

There are always familiar faces to be seen in the parade and Jodi Davis, owner of Icehouse Inn Airbnb and co-owner of Combined Associate Real Estate, is one that is always smiling!

"The Dogwood Festival is such a tradition in the community that every year it seems to get better and better," Davis said. "I remember riding in the parade sitting on the horse with my grandmother at about age 3 and now I get to bring my grandson!"

This year Davis is helping with the Rotary of Palestine's float.

The parade will take place at 10 a.m. on March 23.

The parade route will start at the Courthouse Square. From there, it will travel down Avenue A, turn right onto Spring St., follow Spring St. to Queen St., take a right onto Queen St., continue to Crawford St., turn right on Crawford St. then turn left onto Elm St. to the Courthouse Annex to disperse. Car show contestants will go directly to 113 E. Crawford Street.

A prize will be awarded for Best Overall Float. First place prizes will be awarded in the categories of Individual, Business and Organizations. Entries will be judged on theme, continuity, originality and presentation. To be considered for a prize, entries must register by 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 20.

Winners will be announced on Facebook by 6 p.m. the evening of March 23 and winners may pick up their awards at the Chamber Office 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 401 W. Main Street.

According to this year's rules, found on the chamber website:

—All entries should be decorated or have some entertainment value.

—Participants are not allowed to throw candy or other materials from the entries before, during or after the parade. Candy and other materials may be handed out — not thrown along the parade route — by those walking with an entry. Violation of this rule will require immediate removal.

—All motorized vehicles used in the parade must supply a current insurance form with application. All moving vehicles are not allowed to demonstrate excessive out of line movement — no popping wheelies, revving motors — no exceptions.

—All equine entries must present current Coggins papers at the time of application.

—The Committee reserves the right to restrict, limit, accept or reject any unit application or to remove anyone from the parade that is a threat to the public, or uses inappropriate language or gestures.

—For safety reasons, stopping your vehicle early to let off riders or disbanding will result in being banned from further participating.