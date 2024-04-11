Applications for Albuquerque FBI’s Teen Academy now open

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summer applications are now open for the Albuquerque FBI’s Teen Academy program. The academy explores a wide variety of topics designed to improve the student’s eye for details and problem-solving. Those who apply for the competitive program will undergo a background check.

Albuquerque Isotopes are back in town, having first Mariachis game

The academy will be held for three days in July. To apply for the academy, click this link.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.