Application deadline approaches for summer teacher manufacturing technology boot camps

Educators from districts in Crawford, Morrow and Richland counties will be able to participate in the second Teacher Boot Camps this coming summer.

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center's Business Advisory Council and Economic Development and Chamber of Commerce partners in each county organized these programs to show teachers what goes on behind the scenes inbusinesses in each county. Participants will gain experience with the careers available in manufacturing and technology and the skills students need to obtain and retain these local positions.

The Crawford County Teacher Manufacturing Boot Camp is June 10-13 and June 25. The Morrow County Teacher Manufacturing Boot Camp is June 11-14 and June 26. The Richland County Teacher Technology Boot Camp is June 10-13 and June 27.

Crawford County teachers tour Carter Machine.

Educators must apply for this professional development opportunity by March 31. Those who are selected toparticipate in the boot camp will receive the following benefits:

Three graduate credits from Ashland University at a rate of $125 out-of-pocket cost for the teacher. This is a $415 savings being funded through the Lt. Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation.

Materials to use in the classroom based on information learned throughout the week. All educators will be required to create a project or unit to use with students during the 2024-25 school year. Teachers will present this project to businesses and administrators on the final day of the boot camp.

Instruction and guidance from top-level professionals at participating businesses, Mid-Ohio ESC and local Economic Development and Chamber of Commerce partners.

Fifteen spots are available in each county. Core content and special area middle and high school teachers, school counselors and career coaches may apply. Educators in all schools in Richland, Crawford and Morrow counties are eligible. Find application details at www.moesc.net.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center to hold teacher boot camps