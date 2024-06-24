New appliance store just came to Johnson County. Grand opening sale for limited time

A Minnesota-based appliance store, Warners’ Stellian Appliance, just opened its first Kansas City area location.

The new store opened in Leawood on Thursday at 5101 W. 135th St., selling refrigerators, washers, dryers, stoves and other appliances.

Items are marked down as part of the store’s grand opening sale, which ends July 10.

The Leawood spot will carry brands such as Frigidaire, KitchenAid and Maytag.

Warners’ Stellian first opened more than 65 years ago in St. Paul, Minnesota. The name is a combination of the names of former owners Jim Warner, and Steve and Lillian Farkas.

The company now has a few locations in Minnesota and Iowa. Dan Barnes, a manager with an Iowa store, said they’re looking at opening another location in the Kansas City area soon. Details have yet to be announced.

Earlier this year, longtime Olathe appliance store Stewart Appliances at 405 N. Ridgeview Road closed after 62 years. Sears closed its last Kansas City area store last year at 6327 W. 119th St. in Overland Park.

Warners’ Stellian is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.