Appleton Public Works Director Danielle Block resigns, plans to return to Kimberly

APPLETON — Danielle Block, Appleton's public works director for the past two years, will resign June 7 to return to Kimberly as its village administrator/public works director.

Block was Kimberly's village administrator from 2017 to 2022 before she joined Appleton.

Kimberly Village Board President Chuck Kuen said he recruited Block after Village Administrator Maggie Mahoney resigned to become town administrator in the town of Algoma.

"I reached out to Dani and said, 'How about coming home?'" Kuen told The Post-Crescent. "In an effort to lure her back, we created the administrator/director of public works position. She accepted that offer and will come to work for us on or about June 10."

The salary range for the position is $140,000 to $215,000. Kuen said salary negotiations with Block haven't been finalized, adding that she will start at midpoint or greater.

Kuen praised Block for her "tremendous ability to lead." He said she is a strong communicator and has "a real hometown care for the community."

"I think we benefited from her almost two years away," Kuen said. "The skills that she got to use in Appleton will only benefit Kimberly."

Block didn't immediately respond to The Post-Crescent's request for an interview.

Andy Anaam, Appleton's communications and public engagement manager, said Block's decision to leave was a surprise to the city.

"A national search will commence immediately to fill this position," Anaam said. "Until then, interim leadership will be provided by the deputy director of public works (Nate Loper), and he will be supported by Mayor Jake Woodford.

"We are not expecting any interruption in services while we are searching for a new candidate."

Before joining Appleton and Kimberly, Block worked as an engineer and project manager for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. She has a master's degree in public administration from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

