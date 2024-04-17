Appleton police in standoff with armed man in apartment on East Northland Avenue

APPLETON – Appleton police blocked off the area surrounding an apartment complex on the 1200 block of East Northland Avenue on Wednesday afternoon and are warning people to stay away from the area during a standoff with an armed man.

East Northland Avenue is currently closed at Meade Street to Ballard Road.

Assistant Appleton Police Chief Todd Freeman told media Wednesday afternoon that police were sent for a welfare check just before midnight Tuesday of a 41-year-old Appleton man who was intoxicated and left his home with a handgun.

Officers determined the man headed to northern Wisconsin, where local police agencies contacted him through the phone.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, the man returned to his apartment. He still appeared to be intoxicated and had a gun. When officers arrived on scene, the man made threats to officers, which changed the police response from a welfare check to a crime, Freeman said in the news conference, according to a livestream video of the news conference from WFRV-TV.

Freeman also said police evacuated other occupants of the apartment complex "to the best of our ability."

Police have been negotiating with the man since they arrived on scene Wednesday afternoon, Freeman said.

This story will be updated.

