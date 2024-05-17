UPDATE: Newberry Street back open after Appleton PD crash investigation

FRIDAY, 5/17/24 – 7:50 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department has provided an update to its crash investigation on Newberry Street that took place on Friday morning.

As of 7:25 a.m., officers say the section of Newberry Street that was closed off has now reopened.

No other details were provided. Local 5 will update this story once more information is released.

Original story: Appleton police close part of Newberry Street due to crash investigation

FRIDAY 5/17/24 – 7:20 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Appleton have closed down a section of Newberry Street as they investigate a crash.

A Facebook post from the Appleton Police Department is asking the public to use an alternate route and avoid Newberry Street between Weimar and Schaefer Street.

13-year-old Shawano County girl dies after ATV crash on private property

Local 5 will provide an update to this story as officers finish with the crash investigation. No other details were provided.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.