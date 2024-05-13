Appleton man arrested for 4th Operating While Under the Influence offense

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say an Appleton man was arrested Sunday evening for what appears to be his 4th Operating While Under the Influence offense.

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northeast Region Fond du Lac Post, a Wisconsin state trooper stopped a 2018 Nissan Rogue at 5:52 p.m. on Interstate 41 just south of Scheuring Road for a speed violation.

Officials say the trooper made contact with the driver, 33-year-old Colton Lentz from Appleton, and observed signs of impairment.

Lentz reportedly refused to take any standardized field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for his 4th offense of Operating While Under the Influence.

At this time, authorities say the incident is under investigation and the legal blood sample results are pending.

