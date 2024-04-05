Appleton council members show interest in allowing even/odd overnight street parking

Appleton prohibits on-street parking from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Reader question: Whatever happened to the push to allow overnight street parking in Appleton?

Answer: The issue is still in play, though the approach has changed.

In October, Common Council member Bill Siebers introduced a resolution recommending Appleton "follow the example of other cities in Wisconsin and allow overnight on-street parking with a monthly permit."

Currently, Appleton's ordinance 19-93 prohibits on-street parking between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., unless given permission by police. The permission is limited to seven nights a month.

Siebers' permit idea hasn't gained much traction, but his colleagues have shown interest in allowing overnight parking on alternating sides of streets.

Neenah is one city with that rule. From April 1 to Oct. 31, Neenah allows overnight parking on the even-numbered side of a street on even-numbered days, using the calendar date before midnight. Alternately, it allows overnight parking on the odd-numbered side of a street on odd-numbered days.

Any change in Appleton is more complicated than it might first appear. Public Works Director Danielle Block raised significant regulatory, operational and enforcement concerns over allowing overnight parking with a permit.

Appleton's overnight parking restrictions play a major role in the efficiency of the city's street-sweeping program. The removal of sediment and debris is essential to maintain the city's stormwater permit, which is obtained through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and requires continuous progress toward reducing polluted stormwater runoff.

The public works department "prefers no change to parking restrictions during the summer months (April-October)," Block wrote in a March 1 memorandum to the Municipal Services Committee. "However, accommodating restricted overnight parking in the form of even/odd parking is possible" with additional resources for enforcement.

Block said the department doesn't support any change to the parking restrictions during the winter months.

"The main reasons for this are related to the effectiveness of snow removal and safety of the operators and equipment used to control snow and ice on city roadways," she said.

Council member Alex Schultz lives in an older, central neighborhood and recognized the need for a change.

"It used to be if you were a two-person household with a couple of teenagers, you still only had two cars," he said. "Now if you're a two-person household and you've got two teenagers, you've got four cars to manage. It can be incredibly challenging if you've got a small driveway that can only hold two vehicles."

Bill Siebers

Siebers said he has people in his district parking overnight on their front lawns.

"Do nothing, and the problem is going to continue," Siebers said. "It's probably going to get worse because I can't see people not buying more cars."

The matter was held at committee but is expected to return this month.

"This is a very large project that, as we can see, affects numerous departments and affects costs for taxpayers," council member Sheri Hartzheim said. "It affects everything from soup to nuts."

