Appleton could get 3 to 5 inches of snow as spring storm moves in Fox Valley on Friday

If you were thinking of putting away your winter jacket, think again.

After an unseasonably warm few weeks in Wisconsin, snow is returning to the Fox Valley.

According to the National Weather Service Green Bay, northeastern Wisconsin can expect about 3 to 5 inches of snow Friday.

Tasos Kallas, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Green Bay, said it's still early to predict exactly how much snow will fall at the end of the week, but central Wisconsin can expect snow beginning Thursday evening, with it coming to the Fox Valley and Green Bay by the early morning hours of Friday.

"It’s going to be highs in the mid-30s on Friday so this will be all snow. It’s not going to be warm enough to get any kind of rain out of this system right now," Kallas said.

The Friday morning commute will likely be impacted by snowfall and potentially slippery roads, Kallas said.

"Fortunately there’s not a whole lot of winds, so there’s not going to be blowing and drifting to contend with," he said.

Normally northeastern Wisconsin gets more than 8 inches of snow in March, Kallas said. So far this year, the National Weather Service Green Bay has measured just a quarter inch.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Appleton area could get 3 to 5 inches of snow late Thursday, Friday.