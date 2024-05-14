Appleton area high schools are planning graduation ceremonies. Here's when they're happening.
The weather is warming up and summer is on everyone's minds — especially for high school seniors across the Valley.
Whatever post-graduation plans are ahead, graduating from high school is an occasion to celebrate. But we understand it can be hard to keep all the grads' special days straight, so we've put together a list to help you out a bit.
Here are when Fox Cities area high schools are planning their commencement ceremonies. If you don't already have your ticket to the graduation, check ahead to see if the school requires them to attend.
Appleton East / Tesla Engineering Charter School: 6:30 p.m. May 29, 2121 E. Emmers Drive, Appleton
Appleton North / Fox Cities Leadership Academy: 6:30 p.m. May 29, 5000 N. Ballard Road, Appleton
Appleton West / Renaissance School for the Arts / Appleton Technical Academy: 6 p.m. May 29, 610 N. Badger Ave., Appleton
Fox Valley Lutheran High School: 10 a.m. May 25, 5300 N. Meade St., Appleton
Freedom High School: 7:30 p.m. May 29, N4021 Outagamie County E, Freedom
Hortonville High School: 7 p.m. May 22, North Nash and Warner streets, Hortonville
Kaukauna High School: 7 p.m. May 29, 1701 Outagamie County CE, Kaukauna
Kimberly High School: 6 p.m. June 5, 1662 E. Kennedy Ave., Kimberly
Little Chute High School: 7 p.m. May 29, 1402 N. Freedom Road, Little Chute
Menasha High School: 7 p.m. June 6, 420 Seventh St., Menasha
Neenah High School: 7 p.m. May 22, 500 Rocket Way, Neenah
Shiocton High School: 1 p.m. May 26, N5650 Broad St., Shiocton
Xavier High School: 7 p.m. May 29, 400 W. College Ave., Appleton
Valley New School: 6:30 p.m. May 31, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Fox Cities Campus, 1478 Midway Road, Menasha.
