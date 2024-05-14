Appleton area high schools are planning graduation ceremonies. Here's when they're happening.

The weather is warming up and summer is on everyone's minds — especially for high school seniors across the Valley.

Whatever post-graduation plans are ahead, graduating from high school is an occasion to celebrate. But we understand it can be hard to keep all the grads' special days straight, so we've put together a list to help you out a bit.

Here are when Fox Cities area high schools are planning their commencement ceremonies. If you don't already have your ticket to the graduation, check ahead to see if the school requires them to attend.

Appleton East / Tesla Engineering Charter School: 6:30 p.m. May 29, 2121 E. Emmers Drive, Appleton

Appleton North / Fox Cities Leadership Academy: 6:30 p.m. May 29, 5000 N. Ballard Road, Appleton

Appleton West / Renaissance School for the Arts / Appleton Technical Academy: 6 p.m. May 29, 610 N. Badger Ave., Appleton

Students take their seats during Appleton West High School's graduation ceremony in 2022.

Fox Valley Lutheran High School: 10 a.m. May 25, 5300 N. Meade St., Appleton

Freedom High School: 7:30 p.m. May 29, N4021 Outagamie County E, Freedom

Hortonville High School: 7 p.m. May 22, North Nash and Warner streets, Hortonville

Kaukauna High School: 7 p.m. May 29, 1701 Outagamie County CE, Kaukauna

Kaukauna High School graduates react during the 2021 commencement ceremony at the Bank of Kaukauna Stadium.

Kimberly High School: 6 p.m. June 5, 1662 E. Kennedy Ave., Kimberly

Little Chute High School: 7 p.m. May 29, 1402 N. Freedom Road, Little Chute

Menasha High School: 7 p.m. June 6, 420 Seventh St., Menasha

Neenah High School: 7 p.m. May 22, 500 Rocket Way, Neenah

Shiocton High School: 1 p.m. May 26, N5650 Broad St., Shiocton

Xavier High School: 7 p.m. May 29, 400 W. College Ave., Appleton

Valley New School: 6:30 p.m. May 31, University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Fox Cities Campus, 1478 Midway Road, Menasha.

Rebecca Loroff is a K-12 education reporter for the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. She welcomes story tips and feedback. Contact her at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @RebeccaLoroff.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Appleton area high school graduation ceremonies for 2024