Apple's second-gen AirPods Pro drop to a new low of $180 during the Amazon Spring Sale

If you're one of the holdouts with an iPhone who hasn't wanted to shell out for AirPods, your time has come. The Amazon Big Spring Sale has brought Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro down to a new all-time low price. The earbuds are down to $180 from $249 — a 28 percent discount and $10 less than their previously best deal.

Apple's AirPods Pro scored an 88 in our review and hold a spot on our list of best wireless earbuds for good reason. The second-gen earbuds came on the scene in 2022 with updates such as swiping to control volume and richer, consistent sound coming through.

Then there's the addition of the H2 chip, which helps with that improved sound quality and boosts the earbud's active noise cancellation abilities to double that of their predecessor. Battery-wise, the second-gen AirPods Pro lasted about six hours and 15 minutes when we tested it through a mix of calls, transparency mode and ANC. While most of the changes occurred internally, Apple also shrunk the ear tip to give more people a better fit.

