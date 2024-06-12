“Apples to oranges:” Mike Johnson can't see hypocrisy between Jim Jordan subpoena evasion & potential Garland contempt.

Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday rejected claims of hypocrisy with House Republicans pushing a contempt of Congress charge against Attorney General Merrick Garland when Rep. Jim Jordan and other Republicans refused to comply with January 6th committee subpoenas.

“You talk about apples to oranges, there couldn't be a more clear contrast between that and what we're talking about here,” the Louisiana Republican said during his weekly press conference with House GOP leadership.

“This is the Judiciary Committee. This is the Weaponization Committee. These are properly constituted and operating committees. Under Chairman Jordan's leadership, they've done extraordinary work methodically, constitutionally, appropriately. And now we come to this impasse with the attorney general himself, who refuses to comply.”

The House is set to vote on the contempt charge Wednesday, as Republicans accuse Garland of violating the U.S. Constitution by not handing over audio recordings of President Joe Biden’s interview with special counsel Robert Hur in his classified documents investigation. Johnson argued that was an offense worthy of a contempt charge, while the January 6th committee was unwarranted.

“There's been a lot of investigation about that committee. I don't think it was properly constituted. I don't think it was properly administered. And now we know that apparently some of the evidence was hidden and some maybe even destroyed,” Johnson said without providing further details.