“Apples to oranges:” Mike Johnson can't see hypocrisy between Jim Jordan subpoena evasion & potential Garland contempt.

You and Leader Scalise talked about the importance of Merrick Garland complying with a congressional subpoena. I'm curious, since Chairman Jordan and four other colleagues declined to do that under the January 6th Committee, if you worry that undermines the argument at all? Oh, I'm so glad you brought up the January 6th Committee. We'll be talking a lot more about that in the coming weeks. There's been a lot of investigation about that committee. I don't think it was properly constituted. I don't think it was properly administered. And now we know that apparently some of the evidence was hidden and some maybe even destroyed. So you'll hear much more about that in the days ahead. You talk about apples to oranges. There couldn't be a more clear contrast between that and what we're talking about here. This is the Judiciary Committee. This is the Weaponization Committee. These are properly constituted and operating committees under Chairman Jordan's leadership. They've done extraordinary work methodically, constitutionally, appropriately. And now we come to this impasse with the Attorney General himself who refuses to comply.

