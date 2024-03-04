Apple's Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Air is 40 percent off

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for iPad is 40 percent off right now via Amazon. That brings the price down to $180, which is a savings of around $120. It’s not the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the 11-inch keyboard, but it’s certainly close. Typical sales drop it to around $250 or so, so this is still one heck of a deal.

This is the perfect keyboard to turn your 11-inch iPad Pro or Air into a standalone workstation. There’s a reason, after all, why it ended up on our list of the best iPad accessories. It magnetically attaches to the tablet, with a hinge that keeps the screen floating above the keyboard. In other words, it basically turns your iPad into a laptop.

We praised Apple’s Magic Keyboard for its emphasis on comfort and the precise trackpad. There are dozens upon dozens of competing third-party products out there, but none of them get the job done quite like this luxury keyboard. The major issue here is the price, which this sale somewhat alleviates.

There is one other potential issue on the horizon. There are rumors circulating that Apple is about to announce a new range of iPads, which may or may not work with this keyboard. If you’re buying a keyboard for an iPad you already own, that’s no big deal. If you want to buy both at once, however, you should wait for an official announcement.

