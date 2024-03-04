Apple's €1.84B fine, new AI rules in India, and the latest pre-IPO round
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
This is our Monday show, in which we take a look back at the weekend and what's ahead in the week.
Stocks and crypto: With some indices reaching record highs, the good times are rolling along in Crypto Land as well, where token prices are also on the ascent.
Apple and the EU: Apple has been slapped with a massive €1.84 billion fine in the EU, which it intends to appeal. Spotify, which was the progenitor of the complaint, is hailing the decision.
New AI rules in India: The Indian government is singing a new tune about AI regulation. Big tech companies are now going to need government approval to launch AI models in the country, which could shake up how quickly new artificial intelligence products reach the massive market.
Self-driving wins: Waymo can now charge for its self-driving service in more markets, and has received approval to do airport runs in San Francisco for a fee. I cannot wait to try this out.
Other key news: Salla raised a huge pre-IPO round. With the market improving, why aren't folks in tech walking with more swagger?
