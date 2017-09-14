Apple Watch Series 2 Discontinued

Post the Apple Watch Series 3 launch, the company has discontinued the Apple Watch Series 2 and customers can no longer buy it. Instead, in what seems like a peculiar case, the company is offering consumers a choice between the Apple Watch Series 1 and Apple Watch Series 3.

There is a definite price difference between the two. While Apple Watch Series Sports 42mm version comes for $280, the 38mm version comes for $250. The Apple Watch Series 3 is not only available in 42mm and 38 sizes, but also comes with GPS and cellular versions.

Here are the prices:

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm GPS version: $330

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm Cellular version: $400

Apple Watch Series 3 42mm GPS version: $360

Apple Watch Series 3 42mm Cellular version: $430

Despite the price difference, the Apple Watch Series 3 has many more features than the Watch Series 1.

The Series 3 smartwatch comes with a Cellular LTE option which will have an option to accommodate a SIM card inside the smartwatch. This will make it self-reliant for data i.e. it will not need a connected smartphone. The Series 1 does not have any such option.

The Apple Watch Series 3 comes with a new dual-core processor which the company claims is 70 percent faster than the previous models. The smartwatch is expected to connect to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth in a much faster and an efficient way.

The Apple Watch Series 3 has built-in GPS while the Apple Watch Series 1 has connected GPS. The Apple Watch Series 1 is dependent on a smartphone i.e. you have to carry one around all the time, alongside the smartwatch. Apple Watch Series 3 can be carried by itself and will let you know your route and progress while doing exercises like cycling around.

Siri too is faster on the Apple Watch Series 3 than on Apple Watch Series 1 — a user can now hear Siri instead of just reading its response on the smartwatch display.

The Series 3 smartwatch comes with WatchOS 4. This software enables the user to make person-to-person payments using Apple Pay — users will be able to not just transfer payments to merchants, they would be able to transfer payments to other Apple Pay users. They will also be able to sync their workout data to the cloud with just a tap.

The NFC chip onboard the watch can also sync with gym equipment from companies such as:

Life Fitness

MS Artrix

Schwinn

Cybex

Technogym

Stair Master

Star Trac

Finally, the Apple Watch Series 3 has a sapphire crystal glass for protection, which lights up with 1,000 nits while the Apple Watch Series 1 does not have any such protection and lights up to only 450 nits.

While you might be spending less, you will also be getting less value for your money with the Apple Watch Series 1.

