Apple Valley resident sworn in as CHP officer

An Apple Valley man as been formally sworn in as a California Highway Patrol officer after graduating from the agency's academy, authorities said.

Trent Horne was among 106 new officers who began their duty following a graduation ceremony in Sacramento on Friday, according to the CHP.

Horne, who graduated from Apple Valley High School in 2021, will begin his career assigned to the CHP's Central Los Angeles Office, the agency said in a written statement.

Officer Trent Horne graduated from the California Highway Patrol Academy on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Prior to joining the CHP, Horne was a woodworker at The CNC Shop in Hesperia.

"Cadet instruction covers patrol operations, crash investigation, first aid, and the arrest of suspected violators, including those who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs," according to the statement. "The cadets also receive training in traffic control, report writing, recovery of stolen vehicles, assisting the motoring public, issuing citations, emergency scene management, and knowledge of various codes including the Vehicle Code, Penal Code, and Health and Safety Code."

The academy last for about 26 weeks.

Friday's graduation was part of the CHP's ongoing multi-year recruiting campaign, which officials said aims to fill 1,000 vacant officer positions with "qualified individuals from California's diverse communities," the statement added.

CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee welcomed the new officers and thanked them for choosing a career of public service.

"They have completed several months of rigorous training at the CHP Academy to prepare them to serve the people of California," he said. "While this job is one of the most difficult things they will do in their entire life, it is also the most rewarding thing that they will do, and we are proud to have them as part of the CHP family."

The California Highway Patrol welcomes 106 new officers during an academy graduation ceremony on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Public interest in joining the CHP has increased significantly over the past two years, officials said.

During the first four months of 2024 alone, the agency received more than 7,600 cadet applications, according to the statement. That represents more than double the number received over the same time period in 2022.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Apple Valley resident sworn in as CHP officer