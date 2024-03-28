Apple Valley’s Mister Car Wash is open, grand opening celebration set for April

Soap-suds flew, brushes spun and water sprayed at the newly opened Mister Car Wash, Apple Valley’s first stand-alone express car wash, located near town hall.

Mister Car Wash, which first welcomed customers on March 13, will host an official grand opening celebration on April 5, at the car wash on the corner of Dale Evans Parkway and Highway 18.

Natalie Craven, the Victor Valley regional manager for Mister Car Wash, said the celebration, through April 7, includes customers being offered a free car wash and a promotional first-month membership special for $9.99.

The Mister Car Wash experience

As each vehicle entered the wash bay tunnel, the flashing lights and sounds of air pressure felt similar to what patrons might experience when lining up inside Space Mountain at Disneyland Resort.

Several customers told the Daily Press they were satisfied by the thoroughness of the car wash, the vacuum facilities and the helpful staff.

“With Victorville having a big car wash on nearly every corner, I’m surprised it took so long for Apple Valley to get one,” said Stacy Pittman, as she vacuumed her red Kia Sportage.

After vacuuming his older model sedan, Francisco Javier Hernandez, 75, shared how he loves the convenience of having a Mister Car Wash close to home.

“I’ve been waiting for this car wash to open. I enjoy what Mister Car Wash has to offer,” Hernandez said. "It's clean, affordable and the people are friendly."

In the parking lot, guest greeter ShaQuarn Stevens, 26, assisted customers, washed windows, kept bathrooms tidy, and swept up debris.

“I’m here to make sure each customer has a wonderful experience,” Stevens said. “I also enjoy working here.”

Business is booming

General Manager Selena McDonald told the Daily Press that since opening day, business has been booming at the new car wash.

"Opening day was beautiful — as soon as the first car pulled in, everybody else followed,” McDonald said. “It was like the ultimate attraction in Apple Valley that day.”

Customer Franscisco Javier Hernandez, 75, at the newly opened Mister Car Wash in Apple Valley. The car wash will host an official grand opening celebration on April 5 on the corner of Dale Evans Parkway and Highway 18.

McDonald added that besides helping customers to get their cars washed, she and her team have connected with many residents in the community.

Hearing that a rain storm is expected to roll through the High Desert over the weekend, McDonald said Mister Car Wash customers can get a free car wash if their recently washed car is ever ruined by the rain.

Mister Car Wash

Last July, crews began razing the building, which was built and used by developer Newton T. Bass, to make way for the new 5,400 square-foot automatic Mister Car Wash.

In 2022, the Arizona-based Mister Car Wash announced the acquisition of three Speed Wash locations in Victorville and one in Hesperia.

Mister Car Wash guest greeter ShaQuarn Stevens, 26, at the newly opened car wash in Apple Valley. The car wash will host an official grand opening celebration on April 5 on the corner of Dale Evans Parkway and Highway 18.

At Mister Car Wash, the state-of-the-art tunnel experience with the company’s proprietary cleaning systems includes a water filtration and reclamation system, according to the company.

Unlimited Wash Club members can also access all Mister Car Wash locations across the Victor Valley using the dedicated member only lanes.

