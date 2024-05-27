Apple Valley man severely beaten while confronting car burglar outside his apartment

An Apple Valley man is on a lengthy road to recovery after he said he was severely beaten with metal knuckles while confronting a car burglar outside his apartment complex earlier this month.

Lance Stratton, 43, suffered injuries including his jaw that was broken in two places, requiring reconstructive surgery and several weeks with his mouth wired shut to allow for the healing process, he said.

The attack took place around sunset on May 15 at the apartment complex on Laguna Road, east of Kiowa Road, Stratton said Sunday via text messages, remaining largely unable to speak 11 days after the brutal assault.

Lance Stratton, 43, was attacked and severely injured outside his Apple Valley Apartment on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2024.

"I saw someone in my parking lot of my apartments," he said. "The person was checking car doors. I actually approached him non-aggressively and just asked him what he was doing."

The man responded by bashing Stratton in the face with what he initially only knew to be a metal object of some sort.

"My neighbor was outside too and witnessed the guy punching me while I was on the ground," Stratton said. "He was wearing brass knuckles."

The attacker fled and Stratton was taken to a hospital for treatment, he said.

Stratton said the assailant was a Latino man in his mid-20s. He wore sunglasses, as well as a white T-shirt and gray Dickies-style pants.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said the agency was first notified of the incident by the hospital and deputies were sent to follow up at Stratton's home.

A fundraiser has been established online via GoFundMe.com to help with medical bills and other financial hardships resulting from the attack.

Stratton has undergone a reconstructive surgery and would be required to have his jaw wired shut for up to six weeks, he said.

Donate to Support Lance's Recovery from Unfortunate Accident, organized by Lance Stratton

Stratton added that he had been scheduled for a job interview the day after the attack. He's hoping to be able to reschedule it once he heals more.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff's Apple Valley Station at (760) 240-7400. Information may also be submitted anonymously to the We-Tip hotline at (800) 782-7463.

