Apple Valley man who got $650,000 settlement over beating by deputies sentenced to prison

A repeat felon who once received a $650,000 settlement from San Bernardino County over a beating by deputies during a 2015 arrest was sentenced to more than six decades in prison this week in connection with a one-day crime spree in 2022, authorities said.

Francis Pusok, 40, received a state prison term of 65 years to life during a sentencing hearing Monday in the Victorville branch of San Bernardino County Superior Court, according to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office and court records.

A jury convicted him in January of battery, assault with a deadly weapon on emergency personnel likely to cause great bodily injury, being a felon in possession of a firearm, recklessly evading police and assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, district attorney's office spokeswoman Jacquelyn Rodriguez said. The jury also found a special allegation of causing great bodily injury to be true.

"Pusok’s history of felonious behavior, including two prior strikes arising from a 2006 attempted robbery and a 2015 battery with serious bodily injury, making it a three-strikes case, were incorporated during trial," Rodriguez said in a written statement.

More: Apple Valley man arrested in 2015 for wild police chase held again on similar charges

The crimes took place on Nov. 16, 2022, officials said.

Pusok assaulted a store clerk and dislocated his shoulder in the 20000 block of Bear Valley Road, according to prosecutors and San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials.

He then led deputies on a 4-mile pursuit, during which he "showed wanton disregard for public safety," Rodriguez said. "He failed to stop at posted stop signs, drove into opposing lanes, reached speeds of over 90 miles per hour in residential neighborhoods, and drove head-on toward deputies multiple times."

The chase ended with a rollover crash at Tussing Ranch and Najavo roads, where Pusok was taken into custody and treated for injuries suffered in the wreck, authorities said at the time. A handgun was found at the crash scene.

2015 arrest and beating

Pusok previously garnered attention in April of 2015, when video of his violent arrest at the conclusion of another pursuit that was recorded from above by an NBC4 helicopter drew widespread criticism and and allegations of police brutality.

More: Sheriff's deputy found guilty of assault in Pusok beating; mistrial declared for other 2

A group of deputies could be seen beating a seemingly surrendering Pusok after he had led them on a chase in both a car and on horseback.

Three deputies were charged with assault by a public official following the incident. Two of them pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of disturbing the peace.

More: County to pay Pusok $650k

The third defendant deputy was initially found guilty of assault by a public official and fired, but the conviction was later vacated by a judge. Prior to re-trial, he also pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace. The deputy was sentenced to probation and ultimately reinstated as a deputy with the department.

County officials settled a lawsuit brought by Pusok for $650,000 less than two weeks after the 2015 arrest and beating.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Man who got settlement over deputy beating sentenced to prison