In Apple Valley, all fireworks are illegal and so are propane torches to burn weeds

Apple Valley Fire Protection District officials are attempting to educate residents about illegal fireworks, brush fire danger, and the need to create defensible space around structures.

Fire Chief Buddy Peratt said because of the extreme amount of dry vegetation this year, the district is concerned about the potential of wildland fires, especially those started by fireworks.

“It’s important that people understand that all fireworks, including those classified as safe and sane, are illegal in Apple Valley,” Fire Inspector Jennifer Eisenbrey told the Daily Press.

Eisenbrey emphasized the message of illegal fireworks needs to be delivered to all residents, and especially to those who recently moved to Apple Valley.

“Sometimes, people move here from down the hill or other areas, and they don’t realize that fireworks are illegal,” Eisenbrey said. "They start using fireworks, unaware of the potential danger."

How citations will be issued

To enforce regulations more effectively regarding the possession or use of fireworks, the fire district has incorporated a “contactless citation process,” Eisenbrey said.

Citations will be delivered, either by a district official or authorized individual directly to the responsible individual, or by letter sent via first-class or certified mail.

“An administration citation is $1,000,” she said.

Additionally, if a fire official has proof of a resident possessing or using fireworks, the district will cite the property owner, Eisenbrey said.

“We’ll gather the formation about the resident using fireworks and send the owner a citation via certified mail,” Eisenbrey said. “We’ll make sure owners are responsible for their tenants.”

QR code to report fireworks

Apple Valley Fire has also incorporated a QR code to report the possession, sale, and use of fireworks in town.

“The QR code gives people the ability to quickly report illegal fireworks,” Eisenbrey said. “If someone calls our office to report fireworks during the weekend, we won’t get the message until Monday morning. The QR code allows us to get the information right away.”

Fireworks danger

Fire officials said fireworks can easily ignite fires, especially in dry areas, which can quickly spread, endangering homes, wildlife, and natural landscapes.

Additionally, each year, fireworks cause numerous injuries, some severe, requiring emergency medical attention. Burns, eye injuries, and other traumas are common and can have long-lasting impacts.

Fireworks can cause significant noise, disturbing the peace and affecting pets, veterans, and those with sensory sensitivities.

Finally, the debris and chemicals from fireworks can harm the environment, polluting the air and leaving hazardous waste.

Burn permits suspended in unincorporated San Bernardino County

Eisenbrey explained that on June 1, Cal Fire suspended burn permits and open burning in unincorporated areas of San Bernardino County.

Cal Fire officials said they issued the suspension due to a recent increase in fire activity, higher temperatures, lower fuel moisture, and minimal precipitation in the forecast.

In Apple Valley town limits, burn permits are available on “a day-to-day basis,” based on a determination of several factors by the Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District or the fire district, Eisenbrey said.

“If you go to the Apple Valley Fire website, and apply for a burn permit, you’ll find out if it’s an official burn day or not,” Eisenbrey said.

Weed abatement, creating defensible space

Eisenbrey shared that weed abatement and creating a defensible space around structures are key actions for fire safety.

“There are several ways to remove vegetation and weeds, but using a flame propane torch is not one of them,” Eisenbrey said. “Using a torch to burn weeds is prohibited and if you start a fire, we could cite you.”

She added that the fire district has responded to several fires started when residents used a propane torch to spot-burn weeds.

The fire district shared several tips about fire safety, including:

Trim trees to ensure branches a minimum of 10 feet from structures

Avoid the accumulation of dry leaves and pine needles in your yard, on the roof, or in rain gutters.

Keep wood piles at least 35 feet away from structures.

Keep grasses mowed down to no higher than 4 inches.

Keep combustible materials away from propane tanks.

For more information, on the Apple Valley Fire Protection District, visit avfpd.org.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on X @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: In Apple Valley, fireworks are illegal during wildfire season